Gambia: Resident Doctors Fault Govt As 60 Health Workers Quarantined

The Association of Resident Doctors (GARD) - The Gambia has blamed The Gambia government for allowing public gatherings without proper social distancing and use of facemasks.

In a news release dispatched on Wednesday, the association pointed out that events such as political rallies, open markets commonly called 'wanterr', ceremonies and burials are still being held despite the daily increase in cases.

The country has recorded two (2) mortalities of health care workers losing the battle to Covid-19. As of date, there are 10 doctors, 12 nurses and 15 support staff infected with Covid-19, and more than 60 health workers currently under quarantine.

"Statistically, all odds are against the health system with the surge in cases. If care is not taken, the health fraternity will crumble and lose its stands in the fight against Covid-19 and all other health illnesses," the association said in a news release.

On 17 March 2020, The Gambia recorded its first Covid-19 case. As of today, there have been 146 confirmed cases with 5 mortalities

The Association of Resident Doctors of The Gambia further stated that the country has a frail health system currently undergoing its biggest public health emergencies which will in turn have a detrimental impact on the health sector. Within the last 20 days, there has been over 70% increase in the number of Covid-19 cases reported.

"The government has implemented certain measures in order to curb the rate of new infections. However, it is disheartening to notice that these measures are not being respected by the general public. The Government has announced a State of Public Emergency which included ban on public gatherings and other measures."

According to GARD, the government has implemented certain measures in order to curb the rate of new infections. However, they said that this is disheartening to notice as these measures are not being respected by the general public.

They added that the government has announced a State of Public Emergency which included ban on public gatherings and other measures.

"We deliver this statement as a means of reminder to the government and general public to increase its vigilance about the ongoing infections. We have to ensure the public wear face masks, observe social distancing and practice proper hand hygiene. These measures have to be reinforced in order to flatten the curve."