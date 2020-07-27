Gambia: Lab Technician Brands Jammeh's HIV/Aids Treatment False

24 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Modou Cham

Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) lab technician, Landing Momodou Faal, yesterday testified against former President Yahya Jammeh's HIV/AIDS Alternative Treatment in 2007, admitting there is no cure for the disease.

"There is no cure for the virus and the president's alternative treatment was false. I felt uncomfortable conducting the test for the president because I knew he couldn't cure the virus but I have no choice."

The witness, who described himself as an experienced personality in HIV/AIDS treatment, told the commission that he was selected by the EFSTH boss to be part of the lab technicians for the Alternative Treatment Programme.

He added that Abdoulie Batchilly was the first person selected as lab technician for the president's Alternative Treatment Programme assisted by Awa Ndow.

He said CD 4 test was usually carried to identify people living with the virus, saying viral load would also help them know the virus particulars in the body. He added that the antibody test is more accurate to check for HIV status.

The witness stated that Dr. Mbowe read the lab results, saying that the patients' viral load results were undetected and that means they were free from the virus.

"The patients are still positive with the virus. That declaration was just to fake people that the treatment was real."

