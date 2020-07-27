Gambia: Deputies Approve D2 Billion Supplementary Bill

24 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Ismaila Sonko

Legislators at the National Assembly Wednesday night approved D2,845,000,000.00 as the Supplementary Appropriation Bill (SAB) for 2020 with amendments.

Finance and Economic Affairs minister Mambury Njie who moved the motion said there may be issues from the consolidated revenue fund during the period 1 January to 31 December 2020, adding that both dates inclusive, additional sum of money amounting to two billion, eight hundred and forty-five million dalasis for the purpose specified in the schedule to the Act.

The approved SAB caters for the following:

Ministry of Tourism and Culture 100,000,000.00,

Ministry of Foreign Affairs 50,000,000.00

Ministry of Finance 11,519,800.00

Centralised Services 893,585,417.80

Ministry of Lands and Regional Governments 46,772,841.25

Ministry of Agriculture 224,250,000.00

Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure 914,328,123.00

Ministry of Health 250,000,000.00

Ministry of Information and Communication 15,000,000.00

Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology 38,000,000.00

Ministry of Petroleum and Energy 77,000,000.00

National Debt Service 224,543,817.95.

According to the Finance minister, the objective of the bill was to provide additional sums for the services of Republic of The Gambia for the period 1 January to 31 December 2020.

It could be recalled that the Supplementary Estimates 2020 was tabled by the minister for Finance and Economic Affairs on Wednesday 8 July 2020 in accordance with section 153 of the Constitution which states: " subject to section 154, if in respect of any financial year it is found that the amount appropriated under the Appropriated Act is insufficient or that a need has arisen for a purpose for which no amount has been Appropriated by that act, a Supplementary Estimates showing the sums required shall be laid before the National Assembly before the expenditure has been incurred."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
7 Days of Mourning For Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.