Gambia: Deputies Approve D2 Billion Supplementary Bill

Legislators at the National Assembly Wednesday night approved D2,845,000,000.00 as the Supplementary Appropriation Bill (SAB) for 2020 with amendments.

Finance and Economic Affairs minister Mambury Njie who moved the motion said there may be issues from the consolidated revenue fund during the period 1 January to 31 December 2020, adding that both dates inclusive, additional sum of money amounting to two billion, eight hundred and forty-five million dalasis for the purpose specified in the schedule to the Act.

The approved SAB caters for the following:

Ministry of Tourism and Culture 100,000,000.00,

Ministry of Foreign Affairs 50,000,000.00

Ministry of Finance 11,519,800.00

Centralised Services 893,585,417.80

Ministry of Lands and Regional Governments 46,772,841.25

Ministry of Agriculture 224,250,000.00

Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure 914,328,123.00

Ministry of Health 250,000,000.00

Ministry of Information and Communication 15,000,000.00

Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology 38,000,000.00

Ministry of Petroleum and Energy 77,000,000.00

National Debt Service 224,543,817.95.

According to the Finance minister, the objective of the bill was to provide additional sums for the services of Republic of The Gambia for the period 1 January to 31 December 2020.

It could be recalled that the Supplementary Estimates 2020 was tabled by the minister for Finance and Economic Affairs on Wednesday 8 July 2020 in accordance with section 153 of the Constitution which states: " subject to section 154, if in respect of any financial year it is found that the amount appropriated under the Appropriated Act is insufficient or that a need has arisen for a purpose for which no amount has been Appropriated by that act, a Supplementary Estimates showing the sums required shall be laid before the National Assembly before the expenditure has been incurred."