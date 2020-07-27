Gambian Mission in Brussels Advises Govt On Travel Measures

Gambia's mission in Brussels and European communities has given an advisory on travel measures to the Gambia government and the general public.

The embassy wishes to inform that individuals desirous to travel to the Republic of The Gambia under the prevailing State of Public Emergency are required to be Gambian nationals or aliens with residency in The Gambia.

The embassy added that Gambians and aliens resident in The Gambia must be in physical possession with their valid documents such as Gambian Identity Card, Gambian Passport and Residential Permit for aliens.

"Failure to provide any of these documents would lead to refusal to proceed to boarding the flight by the Immigration Officials at the Border Control Point of the airport that the flight destined to land at the Banjul International Airport will depart," the embassy said.

It added that Gambian nationals who are neither in possession of a valid Gambian Identity Card nor a Passport are urged to apply for a travel document that would permit them to travel to The Gambia, adding that this document can only be used to travel to Banjul International Airport.

"Desirous travelers that are not in possession of any of the above-mentioned documents are encouraged to postpone travel plans to The Gambia and to continue monitoring the situation."

The Embassy further states that The Gambia has 14 days mandatory quarantine for all travellers arriving in the country, but added that conditions can change rapidly in a country at any time.