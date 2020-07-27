Cameroon: 2022 AFCON Infrastructure in Yaounde - Remarkable Progress Made

The Minister of Sports and Physical Education visited the Olembe Sports Complex yesterday July 23, 2020.

Slowly but steadily construction work at the Olembe Sports Complex near Yaounde is getting to an end. As the days go by the level of work at the site is giving hope to Yaounde inhabitants and Cameroonians in general. The Minister of Sports and Physical Education, President of the Local Organising Committee of CHAN 2021 and AFCON 2022, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, visited the Olembe Sports Complex yesterday July 23, 2020. The Olembe Sports Complex is earmarked for the Total 2022 African Cup of Nations.

The sports boss evaluated the level of the execution of the project ahead of an inspection mission from CAF officials in the weeks ahead. Minister Mouelle Kombi was accompanied by the Governor of the Centre Region, President of the Yaounde site committee, Naseri Paul Bea. The Minister had a working session with the officials before beginning a guided tour of the stadium.

Narcisse Mouelle Kombi and Naseri Paul Bea began by visiting the annex stadiums and then the main stadium. Mouelle Kombi was taken to the commentary booths and the section reserved for written press and the commercial centre. The officials inspected with admiration the completed frontage of the presidential tribune among other sectors.

For the work done so far, the turf is green, the athletics track is almost completed, the frontage is complete, access road into the stadium completed and the commercial centre and the presidential tribune are undergoing finishing touches. The two annex stadiums are completed with the lighting system in place.

Around the stadium, partners like Camwater and ENEO are ensuring a good water and electricity supply network. The Olembe Project Manager, Marc Debandt said work done is 80 per cent. What is left is the finishing. He said there are 1,000 workers in the stadium and most of them are Cameroonians. He said more would have come from abroad but due to the coronavirus more workers cannot come from abroad. Also, the coro- navirus disturbs the fabrication of materials. "New partners like Optimum have been arriving on site and have already begun with the installation of their equipment," he said. As for the turf he said there is a specialised company that is working on the treatment. Marc Debandt said by November the Olembe Stadium will be ready .