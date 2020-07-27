Sudan: Darfur Lawyers Condemns Detention of Lawyer,Medani Ali

Khartoum — The Darfur Lawyers Committee has condemned the arrest of, Lawyer, Medani Ali Abdul Rahman who was following up the procedures concerning the demands for unveiling hide out of the detainees of Kutum and Fata Barno incidents.

The Committee said in statement issued, Thursday, the detention campaigns showed the shortcomings in te performance of the concerned authorities.

"The committee supports the revolution, but, in the same time, would not allow the legalizations of the acts violated the rights of the citizens" the statement warned.