Khartoum — Minister of Culture and Information, Fisal Mohammed Salih hs congratulated the Sudanese journalists for their agreement on setting up the Steering Committee of the Journalists Trade Union

Salih wrote on his Facebook page" deserved congratulation to the Sudanese Journalists who surpassed differences and formed their steering committee".

He thanked the Dean of the Sudanese media, Ustaz, Mahgoub Mohammed Salih for sponsoring the agreement on formation of the committee.