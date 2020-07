Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health has announced that the total COVID-19 infections reached 11302 including 715 fatalities and 5855 recovered cases.

The Epidemiological report, registered 65 new cases including 7 fatalities and 20 recovered cases, on Thursday, July.32.

Khartoum state registered50 cases, Gezira, one case, Kassala, 8, the Red Sea, 6 while, other 14 states did not register any case.