Zimbabwe: Court Rules Mphoko Should Face Music Over Zinara Bosses' Release

27 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

Embattled former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko's bid to duck prosecution for bullying police officers into releasing friends from police custody has hit a brick wall after Harare magistrate Trynos Utahwashe dismissed his application for exception.

Mphoko, who faces criminal abuse of office charges, landed in the dock on allegations of abusing his powers after he ordered the release of two former Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) bosses from police custody following their arrest on corruption.

Through his lawyers, Mphoko had excepted to his charge arguing that, "the charges were vague and embarrassing."

Mphoko said the facts did not disclose an offence.

In dismissing Mphoko's application, court ruled when he committed the crime, he was not an ordinary civilian.

The court also stated that the former VP had powers to act as an acting President by the time he committed the alleged crime.

Utawashe dismissed Mphoko's argument that he had no power to give orders to police.

"He was not an ordinary civilian," said Utawashe.

"He was known by all Zimbabweans and would act as the President when the President was not around.

"The officer-in-charge at the police station held a junior position to his, and that argument that he had no power to give orders cannot be allowed."

It is the state's case that sometime in 2016, when he was still VP, Mphoko stormed Harare's Avondale Police Station where he ordered police officers to release two ZINARA officials, Davison Norupiri and Moses Juma who had been arrested for the criminal abuse of office.

He will be back in court on the 19th of next month for commencement of trial.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa Dies
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.