Kenya: Regional Business Bodies Endorse Amina for Top WTO Post

26 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Aggrey Mutambo

Regional business bodies have endorsed Sports CS Amina Mohamed to run for the post of World Trade Organisation director-general, in what could get political leaders to follow suit.

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI), a trade lobbying organisation, said it was endorsing Ms Mohamed because she had demonstrated the ability to pursue a transparent global trading system.

"She can help deliver some quick wins while also laying the groundwork for more fundamental transformation of how business is done at the WTO," said KNCCI President Richard Ngatia in a statement on Friday.

FREE TRADE AREA

The KNCCI itself doesn't have a vote in the WTO, but its public endorsement of Ms Mohamed could be an ideal lobbying boost to regional leaders as the KNCCI often works with global trade promotion institutions like the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and the G77 Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Others are the Pan-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PACCI), World Chamber Federation (WCF), the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) as well as the East Africa Chamber of Commerce and the East Africa Business Council.

Last Thursday, the East African Business Council, a federation of more than 20 private business associations in the East African Community, said Ms Mohamed's candidature is "timely", given that Africa is establishing the Africa Continental Free Trade Area agreement (AfCTA)

"She is a strong advocate for the actualisation of the AfCTA and also chaired the WTO's 10th Ministerial Conference held in Nairobi in 2015... " the council said.

RIGHT CANDIDATE

"Her passion for international trade, exemplary strategic leadership, diplomatic and negotiation skills make her the right candidate for the job," Dr Peter Mathuki, the council's CEO, said.

The East African Business Council includes members such as the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) and the Kenya Manufacturers Association.

Kepsa separately endorsed Ms Mohamed as a person "fit for the position". CEO Carole Karuga said: "Amb. Mohamed has all it takes to lead the WTO into the future and we are hopeful that she will be deemed fit to lead the necessary reforms that will bring about sustainable economic recovery." A new director-General should be named by the end of November.

