Kenya: Gideon Moi States Why Kanu Signed Post-Poll Deal With Jubilee

Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi on Sunday broke his silence on why the independence party inked a post-election pact with Jubilee.

Speaking at Kenmosa in Eldoret, he said the coalition agreement was entered with the aim of fostering development across the country ahead of 2022.

The Baringo Senator was accompanied by those perceived as rebels against Deputy President William Ruto -- Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos, MPs Sila Tiren (Moiben) and William Chepkut (Ainabkoi).

Mr Moi said the working relationship should not be seen as intimidation to any leader from the Kalenjin community or as a war of might between him and other leaders from the community.

He said he engaged Jubilee as a way of shunning divisive politics.

"Our people, especially those who are in Kanu, should courageously support me as people who are seeing ahead. We have so many friends and we will continue working with them for the sake of the future of our people and this country at large,'" Senator Moi said.

POLITICAL LANDSCAPE

President Kenyatta's and Mr Moi's camaraderie has caused jitters among DP's allies, who have, nonetheless, termed the Jubilee-Kanu marriage as inconsequential.

Kanu is already basking in the glory of the new-found relationship with the ruling party as it seeks to redeem its position in the political landscape.

With the Baringo senator becoming a darling of President Kenyatta, supremacy battle in the vote-rich Rift Valley has intensified.

A major battle pitting the two prominent Kalenjin leaders (Mr Moi and DP Ruto) is fast shaping up, with each eyeing control of millions of votes in the vast region.

For the last 10 years, the DP has run the show in the region, pushing Mr Moi to the periphery. However, the recent political changes, spearheaded by President Kenyatta, have elevated the senator and given him more influence in regional politics.

WORKING RELATIONSHIP

The leaders accompanying Mr Moi praised the working relationship between Jubilee and Kanu.

Governor Tolgos said the pact is for the good of all Kenyans in the spirit of BBI, and should not be narrowed down to the Kalenjin community.

"The Jubilee-Kanu pact has fostered unity between supporters of the political parties in counties," the county boss said.

Mr Tolgos said the pact puts Mr Moi in a better position to succeed President Kenyatta in 2022.

"The working relationship between Kanu and Jubilee should not be seen as a political war between Mr Moi and other leaders from this region. We are working with Kanu to foster development," said Mr Tolgos.

Kanu signed a pact with Jubilee nearly three months ago.

The party started reaping from the post-election pact when West Pokot Senator Samwel Poghisio took over from his Elgeyo-Marakwet counterpart as Senate majority leader. This and other appointments have seen the party benefit at the expense of Jubilee politicians associated with the Deputy President.

Mr Tiren said his working relationship with Mr Moi is here to stay. "Those who are saying that I am an usher or a gatekeeper to Moi were shocked when I was given back my position in the parliamentary agricultural committee," he said.

According to Kanu Secretary-General Nick Salat, with the next general election drawing closer, there is need for unity discourse to reach the grassroots level. He accused the DP's team of trying to tarnish President Kenyatta's name in the region for their selfish interests.

But the Ruto allies have dismissed the Jubilee-Kanu marriage, saying, it's aimed at puncturing the DP's 2022 Statehouse bid.

"We've become a laughing party (Jubilee) because we have decided to sign coalition agreements with small parties that have no impact. However, we understand their motive. Let them settle on one candidate then we meet them head on," said Soy MP Caleb Kositany, who is also DP's de-facto spokesperson.