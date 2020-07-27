South Africa: SA Covid-19 Infections Rise to 445 433

27 July 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus has killed 114 more people on Sunday, pushing the death toll to 6 769.

Of the additional deaths, 34 were reported in Limpopo, 30 in the Western Cape, 29 in Gauteng, 12 in KwaZulu-Natal, seven in the Eastern Cape and two in the Northern Cape.

Meanwhile, there are now 445 433 confirmed cases of which 11 233 were reported in the last 24 hours, Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize said.

The hardest-hit province is Gauteng with 160 154 confirmed infections, followed by the Western Cape (92 079), Eastern Cape (73 585) and KwaZulu-Natal (64 061).

Free State has 16 482 confirmed cases, North West (17 338), Mpumalanga (11 008), Limpopo (7 076) and 50 are unknown.

The recovery rate stands at 59.5% after 265 077 have been cured since the outbreak in March, while 2 773 778 tests have been conducted to date.

Mkhize said government was still concerned about the possible spike of infections in August.

"The pattern varies according to provinces. The Western Cape numbers are now reducing. KZN is the one that is now on the rise."

The Minister has once against called on South Africans to wear masks, practice physical distancing, sanitise and wash their hands.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are 15 785 641 cases worldwide and 640 016 deaths.

