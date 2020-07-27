South Africa: How Low Can You Go? the ANC's Never-Ending Race to the Bottom

27 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

The promise, made by Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday night that corruption during Covid-19 will not be tolerated, fell flat. Frankly, not many believe the president or his organisation. Especially when the president's promise is followed within less than 24 hours by the sight of Jacob Zuma paying tribute to Andrew Mlangeni.

The decision to allow former president Jacob Zuma to lead tributes to the Rivonia Treason Trialist Andrew Mlangeni has led to howls of outrage by many in the ANC, and derision among the great majority of its opponents.

At the same time, there is increasing evidence of corruption relating to the provision of services and goods (including face masks and blankets) during the time of the pandemic. It seems likely that this type of corruption, the piling evidence, and the national outrage, will only repeat itself in the coming days.

The choice of Zuma for the Mlangeni tribute and the new wave of corruption are closely related - one is but a symptom of the other. Underpinning it all is the lack of consequences for those implicated in corruption, mismanagement and gigantic incompetence, as well as what now appears to be a near-total failure to act by the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

