South Africa: Gatvol Capetonian Founder Promises No Violence During City 'Shutdown'

analysis

He told supporters that the action was 'a declaration of war, a peaceful war' and that there would be 'no stoning, no looting and petrol bombing' during the action.

The founder of the Gatvol Captonian movement, Fadiel Adams, has vowed to go ahead with a planned "shutdown" of the Cape Town Metro on Monday 27 July.

Adams has claimed that he has been monitored by intelligence services and that homes had been photographed but that these "scare tactics" would not deter the planned protest.

On Sunday 26 July Adams claimed most areas in the region were ready to shut down while others were in the process of making last-minute preparations.

The movement was, he said, protesting the "lack of opportunities for coloured people, victimisation of teachers, homelessness, coloured marginalisation, economic poverty and the lack of ANC political will to combat gangsterism and drugs".

"We are also shutting down because we don't want JP Smith to be our Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security. Smith should have been fired after what he did in Hout Bay," said Adams.

