South Africa: How Clinic Closures Disrupt Health Services in Port Elizabeth

27 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Luvuyo Mehlwana for Spotlight

The province's health department is coming up with plans to balance service delivery and healthcare workers' fears over Covid-19 infections in their facilities.

The temporary closure of clinics in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro whenever a staff member tests positive for Covid-19 has disrupted healthcare services at many of the clinics and at least two hospitals. This often means patients, mostly women, children and the elderly, are left stranded because they rarely have the means to go to a different clinic further away.

At times, visibly frail patients are advised to visit nearby clinics until their local facilities reopen. Often, it doesn't end there. Some people seeking treatment and medication at nearby clinics are referred to yet another facility when the required medicine is not available or when patient numbers are too high.

Some people simply give up.

From pillar to post

Bongiswa Mbatsha from New Brighton visits the New Brighton Clinic for her antenatal check-ups. "The constant closure of clinics due to the Covid-19 pandemic is becoming a problem because sometimes, patients are being forced to leave without being treated," she told Spotlight.

"Patients are now sent from pillar to post to access healthcare, more especially when visiting alternative...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

