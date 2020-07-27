South Africa: City of Cape Town and Human Rights Organisations Continue to Lock Horns in Legal Tit-for-Tat Over Evictions

The Legal Resources Centre (LRC) has said the City's allegations that the LRC incited or condoned unlawful conduct in its campaign against evictions or demolitions during the State of Disaster "are malicious and downright contemptuous".

The response comes in the wake of a press statement released by Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato on Friday 24 July relating to pending litigation involving the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), housing advocacy group the Housing Assembly, Khayelitsha resident Bulelani Qolani, the City and SAPS.

The SAHRC, in light of the inhumane eviction and dismantling of Qolani's residential structure in Khayelitsha, approached the Western Cape High court to interdict and restrain the City from demolishing shacks or any informal dwelling. It is the LRC's contention that eviction or demolition of structures cannot take place while the State of Disaster remains in place.

The matter was set down for Friday 24 July, but was postponed, leaving Plato fuming.

The mayor stressed the SAHRC initially approached the High Court on an urgent basis, but had now refused to agree to the City's proposal that the central relief be heard on Tuesday, 20 August.

Instead, the SAHRC wanted to wait a full month to argue "only...