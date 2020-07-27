South Africa: The Health Crisis in the Eastern Cape Is Nothing New - and Politicians Are Making It Worse

27 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Nontsikelelo Mpulo

The healthcare system in the Eastern Cape has been on the brink of collapse for more than a decade, but the health department has consistently failed to act.

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought into sharp focus the long-standing failure of the Eastern Cape Department of Health to deliver proper healthcare to the people of the province.

The health system in the province has been on the brink of collapse for more than a decade, and authorities have failed to heed numerous warnings from activists and healthcare workers.

As far back as 2013, activists marched to the offices of the department in Bisho, demanding they urgently address the issues that had been ignored for so many years. These issues, outlined at the time in a publication called Death and Dying in the Eastern Cape, were identified through ongoing monitoring of the provincial health system by nearly 20 organisations in the Eastern Cape Health Crisis Action Coalition (ECHCAC). This report contained a litany of health rights violations that frequently resulted in patients dying.

Among the myriad issues, ECHCAC in 2013 asked the health authorities to take urgent steps to fix crumbling infrastructure and address matters around the availability of medication, supplies and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa Dies
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.