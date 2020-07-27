South Africa: The Health Crisis in the Eastern Cape Is Nothing New - and Politicians Are Making It Worse

analysis

The healthcare system in the Eastern Cape has been on the brink of collapse for more than a decade, but the health department has consistently failed to act.

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought into sharp focus the long-standing failure of the Eastern Cape Department of Health to deliver proper healthcare to the people of the province.

The health system in the province has been on the brink of collapse for more than a decade, and authorities have failed to heed numerous warnings from activists and healthcare workers.

As far back as 2013, activists marched to the offices of the department in Bisho, demanding they urgently address the issues that had been ignored for so many years. These issues, outlined at the time in a publication called Death and Dying in the Eastern Cape, were identified through ongoing monitoring of the provincial health system by nearly 20 organisations in the Eastern Cape Health Crisis Action Coalition (ECHCAC). This report contained a litany of health rights violations that frequently resulted in patients dying.

Among the myriad issues, ECHCAC in 2013 asked the health authorities to take urgent steps to fix crumbling infrastructure and address matters around the availability of medication, supplies and...