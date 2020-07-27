Gambia: 24 Fresh Covid-19 Cases Confirmed As Health Ministry Calls for 'Stringent' Lockdown

The Gambia yesterday confirmed 24 new cases of covid-19, bringing the country's total number of infections to 170, with 5 deaths, sources emanating from the Ministry of Health confirmed to The Point.

The Ministry revealed that community transmission of coronavirus has now become a challenge, and thus requires 'stringent' lockdown measures to stem the virus from further spreading.

The Ministry on Wednesday released its situation report No. 103 where it confirmed the discovery of 14 new cases - most of them employees of Medicare Clinic.

In the report, the Health Ministry said "over 85% of the new cases have had no recent travel history and no known contact with an imported COVID-19 case - this is indicative of the existence of pervasive community transmission".

And touting community transmission as a challenge, the ministry suggested the "imposition of stringent lockdown measures in both Western 1 and 2 regions in order to curb the spread of the virus".