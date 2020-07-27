Gambia: 24 Fresh Covid-19 Cases Confirmed As Health Ministry Calls for 'Stringent' Lockdown

24 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia yesterday confirmed 24 new cases of covid-19, bringing the country's total number of infections to 170, with 5 deaths, sources emanating from the Ministry of Health confirmed to The Point.

The Ministry revealed that community transmission of coronavirus has now become a challenge, and thus requires 'stringent' lockdown measures to stem the virus from further spreading.

The Ministry on Wednesday released its situation report No. 103 where it confirmed the discovery of 14 new cases - most of them employees of Medicare Clinic.

In the report, the Health Ministry said "over 85% of the new cases have had no recent travel history and no known contact with an imported COVID-19 case - this is indicative of the existence of pervasive community transmission".

And touting community transmission as a challenge, the ministry suggested the "imposition of stringent lockdown measures in both Western 1 and 2 regions in order to curb the spread of the virus".

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
7 Days of Mourning For Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.