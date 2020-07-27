Gambia: Colley's Atalanta Engulfs Barrow, Juwara's Bologna in Serie A

24 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Ebrima Colley's Atalanta Football Club, Tuesday defeated Musa Barrow and Musa Juwara's Bologna 1-0 in their 2019-2020 Italian Serie A encounter.

The win earned Colley's side second-spot in the Italian top flight league standings with 74 points after thirty-five outings with three more matches to go before the end of the Italian Serie A season.

Colley's Atalanta thumped Spanish side Valencia 7-4 on aggregate in their knock-out phase clash to sail to the quarterfinal of the 2019-2020 UEFA Champions League. He and his club will face French side Paris Saint Germain in the quarterfinal of Europe elite football competition next month in Portugal.

Meanwhile, the defeat left Bologna 12th place in the Italian Serie A table with 43 points in thirty-five league matches. Barrow and Juwara's Bologna will affray to win their remaining league matches and hope teams above them in the league standings slip to qualify for the UEFA Europa League next season.

