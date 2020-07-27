Gambia: Smiling Coast Foundation Distributes 100 Bags of Rice to Needy

Smiling Coast Foundation, a non-profit organisation in partnership with the New Freedom Project recently distributed over 100 bags of 25 kilo-gramme of rice to needy families in Brusubi and Marakissa and its environs.

The move, which is among the aims of both non-charities, is meant to ameliorate the living condition of needy families, as Covid-19 continues to have its impact on global economies and families around the globe.

Presenting the items at a ceremony held at Brusubi Phase II, Charmaine Minniefield, a member of New Freedom Project and an artist from the United States of America, said that have been visiting the Smiling Coast of The Gambia and later found love in the country.

"We see this as part of our homecoming to find our ancestors and to find our life that we lost. And because we are here, we see The Gambia as a family and as the virus and all of the effects of the virus unfolded, we knew we needed to support families. So we partnered with the Smiling Coast Foundation to make all this happen. Thank you so much for supporting our effort as this is just a half way and we planned to do this as many times as we can while we are here in The Gambia" she said.

Ahmon Keiler Bradshaw, a member of New Freedom Project, explained that they initially came to Gambia less than a year ago to look for land, but that they were in Senegal.

He said they discovered the energy among the people in The Gambia, which he said, was a bit missing in Senegal adding that's why they decided to relocate to The Gambia.

"As soon as we arrived in The Gambia, the coronavirus hit. I met Buba one evening and was surprised how vast and broad this network is. It is really amazing"

Also speaking, Bubacarr Manneh, founder and CEO of Smiling Coast Foundation, said that the foundation is cognizant of the fact that 60% of Gambians live below poverty line; thus encouraging them to do their little quota towards nation building.

"Today, we are witness to the distribution of over 100 bags of 25 kilo-grammes of rice to those in need. Already, we did our groundwork on the beneficiaries and it will shock you to know that most of the people receiving this rice today live below 2 dollars a day. "

Darboe expressed the foundation's resolve to reach out to more underprivileged families in the coming months.

" Further, The smiling Coast Foundation will be partnering with the New Freedom Project based in Atlanta, Georgia that will be pushing forward programming that will highlight other issues in the Gambia such as child trafficking and the need for cultural tourism which will connect Africans in the diaspora directly with Gambian culture and institutions."