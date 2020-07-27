Gambia: GFF President - Late Biri Biri Was a Man Among Men

Gambia Football Federation (GFF) president, Lamin Kaba Bajo has eulogized the country's late international footballer Biri Biri, describing him as a man among men who was an accomplished footballer during his time.

The country's Football Federation boss was speaking on Wednesday during a befitting national tribute to the football legend Alh. Momodou Njie alias Biri Biri.

The late football icon was accorded a befitting national tribute at the Banjul Arch before finally being laid to rest.

Mr. Bajo further said that the late Biri Biri, who's devastating pace, trickery and ferrous shots were a joy to watch at both National team and club levels throughout his industrious career.

According to him, Biri was unarguably The Gambia's greatest footballer of all time and has represented his country with sacrifice and distinction, adding that the late Biri gave up everything just to represent The Gambia.

"Biri Biri framed injuries, took deliberate red card and used his own resources only to enable him join the national team for national duty. On one occasion which sought out in defining his unquantified love for the Gambia was when he abandoned his family at the Banjul Airport upon arrival from vacation and flew out with the national team on a training camp in the sub-region, with the only pair of dress he had on," he said.

He said inthe course of Biri's admirable career, he did not scale the height of stardom on the pitch to earn the name of African Pele for being the only person of his generation that came close to possessing such qualities like the Brazilian icon.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kaba Bajo indicated that the late Alh. Momodou Njie, who played with four different generations of the national team, has put The Gambia on the world map and yet despite his success, he remained modest and kept his feet firmly on the ground of the community of Banjul, where he was born, raised and raised his family.

"Thanks to him, The Gambia have produce such a footballer of international standing. Though our personal interactions go beyond two decades but appointing him as the GFF goodwill Ambassador and technical adviser brought us much closer than ever before. He served his role in these two capacities with diligence, honesty, sincerity and above all frankness."

He revealed that Biri Biri was never hesitating to speak his mind regardless of whom it concerns or where, yet still the Gambia's football icon was very polite, friendly and down to earth, adding that Alh. Momodou was indeed everybody's Biri Biri.