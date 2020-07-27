South Africa: Rollover Splits Vehicle in Half Leaving Driver Seriously Injured

26 July 2020
ER24 (Johannesburg)

Randpark Ridge — A man believed to be in his late 30s/early 40s suffered serious injuries after losing control of his Jaguar XE around a bend, rolling and colliding with three trees on Ysterhoud Drive, Randpark Ridge earlier this evening.

ER24 paramedics were on scene at 19:30 and found the injured man lying in the road, having been ejected from his vehicle. Bystanders were supporting and keeping him still in case of a spinal injury. The Jaguar had been torn in half by the force of the impact. He was treated using Advanced Life Support interventions by our ALS medic while being transported to a private hospital in another private service's ambulance.

Read the original article on ER24.

