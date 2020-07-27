Kenya: Pcea Reverend Peter Kariuki Kania Dies of Covid-19 Complications

President Uhuru Kenyatta and several other leaders have sent messages of comfort to the PCEA following Reverend Peter Kariuki Kania's death on Sunday.

He died at the Nairobi Hospital while receiving treatment for complications related to Covid-19, according to a statement from PCEA Moderator Julius Mwamba.

His death occurred a little over two weeks after churches were re-opened for Sunday services.

Rev Kania hailed from Aguthi-Gaaki Ward in Tetu Constituency, Nyeri County.

He was the outgoing Secretary-General of the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) and had served various parishes and the Presbyterian Church Men's Fellowship (PCMF) as its director.

He had a Master's degree in theology. He was ordained in 1997 and started serving as secretary-general in 2015.

GIFTED

The President eulogised Rev Kania as a gifted minister and man of God who served the church with zeal and utmost commitment.

"Death has robbed our nation of a dedicated evangelist and distinguished church administrator whose immense contribution to the development of the Christian faith in Kenya shall be dearly missed," he said in a statement.

"Rev Kania's good work as an evangelist and church administrator can be seen in the growth of the PCEA in the country during his time as its secretary-general and in the parishes where he served over the years."

OTHER EULOGIES

Deputy President William Ruto said, "We have lost not just a friend but an ardent supporter and prayer warrior for our country."

He described Rev Kania as a warm and quiet spiritual leader who set an example for his peers.

In a tweet, Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga said, "The PCEA has "lost a steadfast and dependable preacher."

He said it was through the clergyman that the church underwent a period of sustained growth.