Malawi: Police Hunt for Five Year Old Boy's Murderers

Chikwawa — Police in Chikwawa have launched a manhunt for unknown thugs who brutally murdered a five year-old boy and removed his private parts.

Chikwawa Police Station, Deputy Public Relations Officer (DPRO), Sergeant, Dickson Matemba identified the deceased as Promise Njanji of Bankamu Village under Traditional Authority (TA) Chapananga who was a Standard One learner at Dzinthenga Full Primary School.

He said the deceased's uncle, Safunika Biliat, said the boy went out to a video show on July 22, 2020 around 7 pm and never returned home, prompting his mother to search for him but to no avail.

"However, on Thursday around 8 am, the boy's body was found dumped in a garden within the village with private parts missing. The scene was visited by police who were accompanied by medical practitioner from Kakoma Health Centre," Matemba said.

He added that postmortem revealed that death was due to bleeding secondary to deep cuts.

"Meanwhile, investigations are underway to apprehend the culprits to answer a murder charge," the DPRO said.

According to the Matemba, Police are appealing to anyone who may have information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators to come forward.