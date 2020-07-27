Kenya: Ruth Matete Appeals for More Help After Burying Her Husband

26 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Kenyan gospel musician Ruth Matete has appealed to the public to continue supporting her and her unborn child following the sudden death of her husband.

The gospel singer lost her Nigerian husband, John Olakami Apewajoye, in a freak cooking gas accident at their home in Nairobi in April.

The deceased was this past week buried at the Langata Cemetery.

Matete had earlier asked well-wishers to help her offset the medical and funeral expenses during the four months her husband's body was at Kenyatta Hospital mortuary.

"Thank you so much for your support, finances, prayers, calls, messages, and any other way you stood with us. May you never lack. And may God send help your way when you need it," she wrote.

"The Paybill number link has now been officially closed, but if you still wish to send your support for baby Toluwa and I, you can M-Pesa on my number 0706206840. Please keep lifting baby Toluwa and me in prayers for the journey ahead. I believe in my that if God allowed me to get to it, he will get me through it," she wrote.

Apewajoye died while undergoing treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Following his death, the Nigerian High Commission requested to have Apewajoye's body detained until the Nigerian government approves its release.

