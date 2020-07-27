Malawi: Mwanza Doing Well in Covid-19 Coordination

27 July 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Brian Wasili

Mwanza — Government has expressed satisfaction with coordination that exists between Mwanza District Council and its partners in the fight against Covid- 19 pandemic at Mwanza border.

Deputy Minister of Health, Chrissie Kanyasho made the observation after touring Mwanza border to appreciate interventions and services conducted at the facility to prevent and control the pandemic on Friday.

"Regarding the limited resources which they have, I am impressed with what Mwanza as a district is doing especially in handling people crossing the border," she said.

Covid- 19 screening centre, border post isolation centre, Immigration and MRA were some of the facilities visited by the Deputy Health Minister.

Kanyasho pledged government's commitment through provision more material, financial and human resource support in sectors of health, immigration, and Malawi Revenue Authority at the border to address challenges.

District Commissioner (DC) for Mwanza, Michael Chimbalanga hailed the Minister's visit to the district.

He said government was committed to fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Mwanza District is conduit corridor of people mainly from countries such as Mozambique, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The District has so far registered 18 Covid -19 cases with six recoveries with no death.

