Kenya: Major International Airlines Including Qatar, British and Klm Announce Plans to Resume Operations in and Out of Nairobi

26 July 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Margaret Njugunah

Nairobi — A host of international airlines are set to resume operations in and out of Nairobi in August, four months after Kenya suspended all flights to combat the spread of COVID-19.

British Airways says it will operate 4 weekly flights, being on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Qatar Airways will also resume operations with 14 weekly flights, which are subject to regulatory approval.

At the same time, Air France says it will begin with one flight to Paris, every Friday, while KLM will begin with 4 flights.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala says health and safety remains the government's topmost priority, amid the gradual opening of the economy.

The return to the skies by these airlines comes barely ten days after domestic flights resumed operations.

National Carrier Kenya Airways and its subsidiary Jambojet are among airlines that are already operating domestic flights.

The resumption comes even as several measures have been effected at the Jomo Kenyatta Airport to ensure safety against the virus.

Passengers, for instance, will always be required to sanitize their hands several times as well as wearing masks.

Additionally, they will also be required to pass through temperature screening points to ensure safety.

