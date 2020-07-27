Malawi: Karonga Diocese Donates K 6million to District Hospital

27 July 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Laureen Banda

Karonga — Karonga Diocese Friday donated three oxygen concentrators worth K 6 million to Karonga District Hospital amid spread of Covid-19.

Speaking during the donation ceremony, Karonga Diocese Health Desk Officer Monsignor, Denis Chitete said the diocese was committed to complementing government efforts in providing necessary health amenities in order to save people's lives.

He said the Church regards as a God given responsibility to respond to various needs of the people whenever there was need.

"Our hospitals lack equipment. It is not the duty of government alone to provide such facilities. We all have a role to save lives more especially in this era of Covid-19 pandemic," Chitete said.

He expressed optimistic that the machines provided to the district hospital will be operated professionally and taken care of even after Covid-19 pandemic.

Director of Health and Social Services (DHSS) in Karonga, David Sibale said the donation has come when many cases, especially of Covid-19 need oxygen support machines.

He assured the Diocese that the machines would be used for the intended purpose and urged institutions as well as individuals to emulate the Diocese's gesture.

"We have a lot of challenges that needs well-wishers to assist. We are currently battling with high water bills due to a blockage of old water system connection in the hospital and congestion in the wards that are in need of solution as soon as possible," the DHSS said.

Karonga Diocese has donated three oxygen concentrators to Chitipa and two to Rumphi District Hospitals.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
7 Days of Mourning For Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.