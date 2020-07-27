Malawi: Karonga Diocese Donates K 6million to District Hospital

Karonga — Karonga Diocese Friday donated three oxygen concentrators worth K 6 million to Karonga District Hospital amid spread of Covid-19.

Speaking during the donation ceremony, Karonga Diocese Health Desk Officer Monsignor, Denis Chitete said the diocese was committed to complementing government efforts in providing necessary health amenities in order to save people's lives.

He said the Church regards as a God given responsibility to respond to various needs of the people whenever there was need.

"Our hospitals lack equipment. It is not the duty of government alone to provide such facilities. We all have a role to save lives more especially in this era of Covid-19 pandemic," Chitete said.

He expressed optimistic that the machines provided to the district hospital will be operated professionally and taken care of even after Covid-19 pandemic.

Director of Health and Social Services (DHSS) in Karonga, David Sibale said the donation has come when many cases, especially of Covid-19 need oxygen support machines.

He assured the Diocese that the machines would be used for the intended purpose and urged institutions as well as individuals to emulate the Diocese's gesture.

"We have a lot of challenges that needs well-wishers to assist. We are currently battling with high water bills due to a blockage of old water system connection in the hospital and congestion in the wards that are in need of solution as soon as possible," the DHSS said.

Karonga Diocese has donated three oxygen concentrators to Chitipa and two to Rumphi District Hospitals.