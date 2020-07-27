Kenyan Activist Back in the Country After Being Released By Tanzanian Authorities

26 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Kenyan activist Samuel Okemwa who was arrested and detained in Tanzania has arrived back in the country after being released. Okemwa had been arrested on Monday afternoon by Tanzanian authorities released on the same day before being re-arrested the following morning.

In a Facebook post, Okemwa said that he was released on Friday evening and was received by friends at the Namanga border.

DETAINED

"I landed safely in Kenya today from Tanzania where I was detained for the last one week. I was released yesterday evening," Okemwa said on Saturday.

He also said that he had immediately gone into quarantine for 14 days strictly observing government guidelines.

At the same time, Mr Okemwa thanked Tanzanian gospel musician Rose Muhando who he says has been praying for him ever since he was arrested.

"I also Thank Rose Muhando for her daily prayers and presence. I will never forget her in my life. She is a true servant of God," he said.

VIDEOS

Mr Okemwa, who had gone to Tanzania to interview Muhando, was arrested on Monday afternoon by Tanzanian Immigration officials and police officers at the Namanga border.

Mr Okemwa, who for years lived in Canada, is known for his hard-hitting videos which he captures himself criticising the government.

During his arrest, he shared a video where he was captured arguing with immigration officials why questioning why they had confiscated his passport.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa Dies
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.