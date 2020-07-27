Botswana: Committee Pledges to Support Wildlife Department

26 July 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Kabo Keaketswe

Seronga — The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Wildlife, Tourism, Natural Resources and Climate Change has vowed to support any request for funds or any resources by the department of wildlife and national parks for it to get to the bottom of the recent elephants' deaths in Okavango.

This follows the committee's consultative visit to the Seronga area to get first hand information on the mysterious deaths of the elephants.

The committee, chaired by Nata-Gweta MP, Mr Polson Majaga, comprises MP for Kgalagadi South, Mr Sam Brooks, Ms Talita Monnakgotla of Kgalagadi North, Mr Kgoberego Nkawana, MP for Selibe Phikwe East and Mmadinare MP, Mr Molebatsi Molebatsi.

In an interview, Mr Majaga said having conducted site visits and seen what was happening, the committee would make recommendations on how the DWNP could be assisted at the upcoming Parliament meeting.

As for the cause of elephant mortalities, Mr Majaga said the country was still awaiting results from countries such as Canada, USA and South Africa.

Another committee member, Ms Talita Monnakgotla said the elephants' deaths were a cause for concern, hence the need for the country to do all in its powers to save the animals.

She said Botswana had always relied on tourism as a source of revenue and elephants were one of the tourist attraction species in the country.

Meanwhile, high elephant mortalities have been recorded in the areas surrounding the villages of Gunotsoga, Eretsha and Seronga since April 25.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

