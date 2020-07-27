Tanzania: Violence Among Causes of Mental Disorders - Mehata

27 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Abela Msikula

VIOLENCE is among the causes of mental health problems in the country, according to an expert. Mental Health Association of Tanzania (Mehata) Chairman, Dr Isaac Lema, who also works with Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), said in Dar es Salaam at the weekend during mental health experts' training that there was a significant increase in the number of people with mental health problems, aggravated by a variety of factors, including violence.

"Yet, many victims have low psychological capacity to detect their problems and how to solve them. Mental torture starts in one's mind and then affects the entire body," he said, adding that: "People's inability to cope with a situation results in low participation in productive activities, which leads to low productivity."

He added that economic hardship was another reason behind mental health complications, especially when a person had to support a big family beyond his or her means of income. According to him, heads of households are comfortable with taking care of a family father, mother and biological children. "But very unfortunate, many families are extended families.

Worse still, some of the extended members give birth before reaching puberty and increase the number of dependants," he said. For her part, Tap Elderly Women's Wisdom for Youth (TEWWY) Chief Executive Officer Rustica Tembele said the organisation's goal was to improve people's mental health through various interventions to facilitate public education programmes, including storytelling.

TEWWY also supports the community by providing counselling and other community services to individuals. "This training has involved various mental health professionals from all five municipal councils of the Dar es Salaam, bringing together over 60 participants.

We had a lot to learn from experts and it is our expectations that everyone will disseminate what they have learned to other community members in the fight against mental health problems," she said

