Tanzania: Mkapa Died of Cardiac Arrest - Family

THE former President Benjamin William Mkapa died of cardiac arrest, his family revealed yesterday. A family spokesperson, Mr William Erio told thousands of mourners at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam yesterday that Mzee Mkapa, who led the country from 1995 to 2005 died peacefully at his hospital bed.

Mr Erio was speaking after a requiem mass that was conducted before the beginning of paying last respect to the fallen hero.

The holy mass was also attended by President John Magufuli, Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and many other government officials. Mr Erio said the former president felt unwell on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, and was taken to hospital where he tested positive for malaria.

He added that Mzee Mkapa was admitted on the same day, and put on treatment and showed signs of recovering for the better part of Thursday. He added that he visited the former president in hospital on Thursday, and left the hospital at around 8pm, and at that time Mr Mkapa was watching a news bulletin.

"He gave me a message to deliver to Bishop Eusebius Nzigilwa, informing him that he would not be able to attend the Bishop's farewell ceremony on Saturday as he had previously promised," said Mr Erio. Bishop Nzigilwa was appointed the new Bishop of Mpanda Diocese in May, and Mkapa was initially expected to attend a ceremony to bid him farewell as the outgoing auxiliary Bishop of Dar es Salaam.

"I left so that I could deliver his message to Bishop Nzigilwa. We were later informed that after watching the news, he attempted to stand up and go outside, but could not, and instead he bowed his head down, remained in his bed, and was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

It was later established that he suffered cardiac arrest," he explained. He asked Tanzanians to respect the fact that the former president died of a cardiac arrest and refrain from peddling unfounded rumours on the cause of his death.

"Let me ask my fellow Tanzanians to pay tribute to our fallen leader for that fact, he has fought the good fight, finished the race and remained faithful, let's avoid speculations and spreading rumours on the cause of the death," he appealed.

family's gratitude to the government and the Tanzanians in general, for the comfort and support since Thursday night.

"We also thank the government for the decision to start bidding farewell to our father by conducting this Holy Mass," he said.

Mr Mkapa passed on on Thursday, while receiving treatment in a Dar es Salaam hospital.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Tanzanians led by President John Magufuli attended the late former president's requiem mass to bid farewell to the departed former Head of State.

The public will pay their last respects for three days starting yesterday.

According to a statement released by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Friday, Tuesday will be a day for local leaders and foreign dignitaries to pay their last respects.

The East African Community states are mourning in solidarity with Tanzania after regional heads of state declared three days of national mourning, during which the national flags of Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and that of the East African Community (EAC) are flown at half-mast.

Mzee Mkapa's body will be laid to rest on Wednesday at his home in Lupaso village in Masasi District, Mtwara Region.