Tanzania: Govt Assures Investors of Close Cooperation

THE government has assured investors and other stakeholders who are ready to invest in the country of cooperation at any time. The assurance was given recently by Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and Disabled) Anthony Mavunde during the commissioning of Admire Oil Petrol Station at Kisasa in the outskirts of the city.

Admire Oil Limited offers services in several regions countrywide, including Dar es Salaam, Dodoma, Mbeya, Arusha, Coast and Mwanza, according to the company's spokesperson Mohammed Ibrahim. Speaking at the event, Mr Mavunde said the fifth phase government under President John Magufuli valued every investor in the country because they were creating employment opportunities and widening the country's tax base.

"I commend the management of Admire Oil for deciding to start this huge investment in the country's capital because by doing so we will have many of our young people employed by the company." He asked more businesspeople to come and invest in Dodoma City, adding that there were many potential areas for investing in various businesses, including hotels and factories.

The company spokesperson commended the government for cooperating with businesspeople who had been coming to invest in the country. "Frankly speaking the government under Dr Magufuli has been improving a business and investment environment and one of our major goals as a company is to create more employment opportunities to young people and women in the country," said Mr Ibrahim, adding that Admire Oil was equally supporting the country's ambitious industrialisation drive.

He said the company had employed over 150 people and many of them were women to help them uplift their standard of living.