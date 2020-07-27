Malawi: VP Chilima to Orient Malawi Ministers On Reforms Drive

Vice-President Saulos Chilima is going to engage Cabinet ministers starting this Monday to orient them for the public sector reforms programme.

Chilima, who is also Minister of Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms, will be meeting three ministers daily to persuade them to champion the reform in their respective ministries.

The spokesperson in the Office of the Vice -president, Pilirani Phiri, said Chilima has a "busy schedule holding discussions with three Cabinet ministers and their teams per day on issues pertaining to the reforms."

Public Sector Reforms Unit spokesperson McCrthy Mwalwimba said it was expected that at the end if the meeting they will be on the same level un implementation of the reforms with stakeholders.

Minister of Finance Felix Mlusu will be the first to meet Chilima in the Office of the Vice President's conference room at Capital Hill in Lilongwe.

After Mlusu, it will be the turn of Minister of Transport and Public Works Sidik Mia.

Chilima-who before joining frontline politics in 2014 worked as the first Malawian managing director for multinational Airtel Malawi- has already met directors of finance and chief executive officers (CEOs) of parastatals and the captains of the industry on a new reform roadmap.

The public sector reforms were launched in 2015 and Chilima was the first to champion the reforms before he was replaced. During the launch, heads of parastatals signed contracts of expected deliverables over a period of time.