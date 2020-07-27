Tanzania: Yanga Sacks Coach Luc Eymael Over Racist Remarks

Dar es Salaam — Dar es Salaam Young Africans Football Club has terminated Luc Eymael's contract for an alleged racist remarks by the coach which has since circulated on social media and some media outlets.

In a statement released on Monday July 27, the club said they were disappointed by the racist remarks made by the coach which has brought disrepute to the club's image.

We apologise to our supporters, the leadership of our country, the Football Association and the general football family," reads the statement without saying the exact words that the coach used.

In the clip that has since gone viral Luc Eymael complained about the state of pitches in Tanzania and accused the Tanzanian Football Federation (TFF) and the referees of favouring rivals Simba. He also complained over Yanga's failure to take care of him.

"The pitches in Tanzania are really bad, they are not even what we have in the seventh division in Europe. This is not for me. The officiating too is very pathetic and always against Yanga. I don't have a car, no DSTV connection, no WiFi, please just let me go away," Eymael ranted after the match.

"The fans know nothing about soccer and are always shouting like monkeys. The Tanzanian Football Federation (TFF) works to the favor of Simba and I don't enjoy anything in Tanzania. This is not for me. Yanga is disorganized and will never win the league," he added.

The Belgian coach was quick to apologize on social media, but Yanga on Monday morning confirmed they have sacked the outspoken coach.

"I want to sincerely apologize to the people of Tanzania, Yanga's leaders, supporters and sponsors about the remarks that came out. Those are not words of Luc Eymael those are words of pure frustration, disappointment and emotions," he posted.