Malawi: MRCS Commits K3.3 Billion Towards Covid-19 Interventions

27 July 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Laureen Banda

Karonga — Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) Communications and Humanitarian Specialist, Felix Washoni has said his organisation has committed about K3.3 billion towards fighting Covid-19 that was still claiming lives of people in the country.

He made the remarks Friday at Songwe Border where Red Cross volunteers and health workers are jointly screening people.

Washoni said MRCS was geared to reach every corner of the country with different interventions such as supporting markets with hand washing facilities and making screening in border points.

"We want these messages and services to go in rural places where some are still in denial of the perseverance of covid-19," he said

Songwe Border Immigration Officer In-charge, Felix Kadwala thanked MRCS for intensifying screening exercise saying it has assisted in reducing the number of those infected with the pandemic at the border.

He asked for cooperation from the public arguing some do not want to be screened when entering or going to the neighbouring Tanzania.

One of the vendors at Kiwe Trading Centre, Christobel Nyirenda said MRCS messages have promoted adherence to preventive measures at the market.

He said it was interesting that many people now are using face mask when coming to the market unlike in the past where many people were saying Covid-19 is not a disease for Africans.

Karonga district is having 40 accumulative Covid-19 positive cases with two deaths.

