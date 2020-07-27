Rwanda: Genocide Ideology Still a Challenge - Minister Bamporiki

Edouard Bamporiki, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth and Culture has said that genocide ideology which is mainly prevalent among perpetrators of the genocide against Tutsi, is hampering the journey of liberation and called on the Rwandan community abroad to help eradicate the challenge.

Bamporiki made the remark Saturday evening during a panel session organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to celebrate the Rwanda Liberation Day with the community living in North America.

The event concluded a month-long series of celebrations to honour the liberation struggle that, on the 4th of July, 1994, ended the Genocide against the Tutsi which claimed over a million victims.

Besides Bamporiki, the event was also graced by Mathilde Mukantabana - Rwandan Ambassador to the US, General James Kabarebe - Senior Defence and Security Advisor to the President, Vincent Biruta - Minister of Foreign Affairs and Faith Keza - CEO of Irembo.

Rwandans living in Canada and the United States of America interacted with the senior government officials virtually due to the coronavirus crisis.

Bamporiki mirrored Rwanda's liberation to an ongoing journey and reiterated that the genocide ideology is passed on from perpetrators to their descendants, giving Rwandans a task to halt its transmission.

Referring to the undeniable influence of media and its role in spreading the genocide propaganda, the former parliamentarian suggested that the youth could use social media as a "weapon" to defend the country.

Genocide ideology among the young generation living abroad as a result of brainwashing from their parents is growing into a threat, as Dr Jean-Damascène Bizimana, head of the National Commission for the Fight against Genocide (CLNG) cautioned recently.

The youth-dominated audience was also reminded of the role they can play in building the country, especially by Faith Keza who oversees Rwanda's digital portal.

"From Silicon Valley as a software engineer to Irembo development and leadership, this is how I have chosen to play my part in the liberation struggle. Every generation has a mission and ours is to contribute to the development of our nation," said Keza.

Meanwhile, General Kabarebe, having fought the 4-year war with the Rwandan Patriotic Army to liberate the country from the Genocidal government, said that all Rwandans were liberated, including those who still try to destabilize the country.

"With the liberation of Rwanda, all Rwandans are free, except the one who doesn't want to be free or try to derail the country's progress," General Kabarebe said.

He added: "We've even liberated those in forests like the FDLR. When one of them comes back, they are welcomed and given similar chances like other Rwandans."

The former defence minister warned individuals and "weakened" forces trying to jeopardize the security attained at the expense of many lives that they have no chance to carry out their agenda.

During the event, Minister Biruta said Rwanda has healthy relations with North American countries.

He also revealed that a donation of 100 ventilators from the US is expected next week to support the response to Covid-19 pandemic.

