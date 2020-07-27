Sudan: Federal Delegation Arrives in Nyala After Success of Its Mission in North Darfur

25 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Nyala — The federal delegation, headed by the member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Gen. Ibrahim Jabir, has concluded its mission in North Darfur after achieving success in solving the problems raised by the sitting in citizens in Fatabarno, Kutum and Kabkabiya and responding to their demands and setting up mechanisms for peaceful coexistence and conflict resolution in these areas.

The delegation arrived lately in South Darfur State to settle some tribal problems at Geraida area.

The federal delegation includes the Transitional Sovereign Council's member, Gen. Ibrahim Jabir, the Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments, Nasr-Eddin Muffareh, the Second Commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Gen. Abdul-Rahim Daglo, Ismail Al-Taj, Taha Osman along with representatives of the Forces of Freedom and Change.

