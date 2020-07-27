Sudan Hands Over Command of East African Forces to Rwanda

25 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Addis Ababa — The handover procedure for a new session of the command of East Africa Forces were conducted between Major General Alla-Eddin Osman Mirghani of Sudan and Brigadier Fenest Qatama of Rwanda at a ceremony held on Thursday at the headquarters of the East African Forces (ISAF) in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, in the presence of a representative of the Ethiopian Ministry of Defence, the Chargé d'Affaires of the Sudan Embassy in Addis Ababa and the military attachés of the member states.

Major General Alla-Eddin had been chosen for the position by the East African Region Defence Council of Ministers in March 2017 in Uganda, and during his command period Sudan hosted field drills of the ISAF and a number of events and meetings that contributed to the qualification of the forces and the completion of their system.

Sudan also participated within the countries of the region in preparing these forces for rapid intervention and confronting to crises and security risks by military, police and civilian components.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa Dies
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.