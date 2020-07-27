Sudan Hands Over Command of East African Forces to Rwanda

Addis Ababa — The handover procedure for a new session of the command of East Africa Forces were conducted between Major General Alla-Eddin Osman Mirghani of Sudan and Brigadier Fenest Qatama of Rwanda at a ceremony held on Thursday at the headquarters of the East African Forces (ISAF) in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, in the presence of a representative of the Ethiopian Ministry of Defence, the Chargé d'Affaires of the Sudan Embassy in Addis Ababa and the military attachés of the member states.

Major General Alla-Eddin had been chosen for the position by the East African Region Defence Council of Ministers in March 2017 in Uganda, and during his command period Sudan hosted field drills of the ISAF and a number of events and meetings that contributed to the qualification of the forces and the completion of their system.

Sudan also participated within the countries of the region in preparing these forces for rapid intervention and confronting to crises and security risks by military, police and civilian components.