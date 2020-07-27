Sudan: Chief of Staff Receives U.S. Military Attaché

25 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Osman Al-Hussein, received Saturday in his office the American Military Attaché to Sudan on the occasion of the expiry of his assignment to Sudan.

The meeting discussed the future of cooperation between Khartoum and Washington in the military fields and opportunities for enhancing it.

The American Attaché pointed to the keenness of his country and its concerned bodies to complete the procedures for removing the name of Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism, a matter which is expected to be reflected on the relations between the two countries in various fields.

