Somalia: Security Guard Beats Wardhigley DC

25 July 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Wardhigley District commissioner is nursing injuries at Digfer Hospital in Mogadishu after she was beaten by a security guard at Mogadishu mayor's office on Friday.

Zeinab Mohamed Warsame was beaten by the security guard after she tried to separate her guards and the guards at the Mogadishu mayors office.

The district commissioner was trying to attend the memorial service marking 1st anniversary of the deadly bombing that seriously wounded her and killed six people, including Mogadishu mayor Abdirahman Omar Osman two district commissioners and three directors.

Yesterday marked a one-year anniversary since the killing devastating explosion at Mogadishu mayor's office by a blind female suicide bomber during a meeting. The attack killed high-ranking regional & district officials and seriously wounded mayor Eng Yarisow who later succumbed to his wounds at a hospital in Doha.

