Nigeria: PDP Campaign Council Condemns Attack Near Oba of Benin's Palace

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s National Campaign Council for Edo Governorship Election, Governor Nyesom Wike, last night condemned the attack on the party's entourage, including state governors, near the Palace of Oba of Benin on Saturday by thugs allegedly sponsored by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike, who described the attack as despicable, said the campaign council has commenced investigation into the roles played by certain individuals, including a businessman in the dastard and desecrating act.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP Edo State Campaign Council said that it is also looking into the roles played by another chieftain of APC in the attack against the entourage.

PDP said that the governorship candidate of the APC, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, also needed to understand clearly that there is a limit to intimidation and thuggery, particularly in this election.

According to the spokesperson of the PDP, "It is highly irresponsible for anybody to attempt to harass, intimidate or cause harm to an assemblage of governors and leaders of the PDP, let alone at the palace of the highly revered Oba of Benin.

"We are already investigating this attempt and if we confirm the involvement of the said businessman, the APC gubernatorial candidate or the said chieftain, we will not hesitate to take a strong and very decisive action. Enough is Enough!" the party said.

PDP said that the ancient seat of the Oba of Benin is respected and revered across the globe, adding that, "as a mark of honour for the Oba of Benin, the governors and leaders of our party considered it imperative to pay a visit and honour the monarch".

The PDP said that it is therefore reprehensible that any true Benin son or daughter will choose such an occasion to demean the monarch and his chiefs.

"While we leave this to the decision of the Oba and his council, we want to place on records that no motley group of political vagabonds will be allowed to embarrass us in this campaign.

"We counsel the said businessman, the APC gubernatorial candidate and the said chieftain to desist from further plans to cause mayhem as those who sow a wind should be ready to reap the whirlwind," PDP stated.