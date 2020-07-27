Nigeria: Ondo 2020 - ADC Elects Akeredolu's Kinsman, Adelegan As Candidate

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) at the weekend elected Mr. Dapo Adelegan, a kinsman of the incumbent Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, as its candidate for the October 10, 2020, gubernatorial election.

Adelegan, who was elected through a voice vote at the primary of the party, held in Akure, the state capital, earlier, showed interest in the primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) before he pulled out of the race.

The candidate, in his acceptance speech at the event monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), expressed optimism that he would defeat the incumbent, who is also from Owo, in the forthcoming governorship election.

While presenting his plan for the state, Adelegan said Ondo State has no reason to be poor in view of the abundant natural resources waiting to be tapped and harnessed for its transformation.

He promised to open up the economy of the state and provide social welfare package, infrastructural facilities and equip all the hospitals in the state with the modern equipment.

The candidate also promised to establish student loans package in order to encourage youths to have access to quality education.

Adelegan, who said Akeredolu lacks exposure to attract the needed foreign investment, posited that he would use his wealth of experience to attract Local and international investors into the state.

While stating that it is the turn of the northern senatorial district, where he hails from, to contest for the position, he said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, would lose just like it happened in 2016 because his zone must complete its remaining four-year term.

Adelegan, therefore, appealed to electorate to support his intention in order to complete the second term of the northern senatorial zone.

Speaking before the voice vote, the National Secretary of the party, who is also the Chairman, Electoral Committee of the ADC, Alhaji Ibrahim Suleiman, said the party has what it takes to win the election.

Suleiman said ADC is the fastest growing political party in Nigeria because of its ideology and vision for the overall development of the country.