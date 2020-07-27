Ghana: 203 Out of 254 KATH Staff Recover From Covid-19

Two hundred and three out of 254 staff at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH),who tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, since the outbreak in the country, have recovered and are back to work.

Dr Oheneba Owusu-Danso, Chief Executive of the KATH, told reporters, here, at a meeting that the remaining 50 were currently in isolation, were at various stages of recovery and would soon get back to work.

However, he said, one of the staff had died.

The meeting was to update the media on the state of the hospital in the fight against COVID-19.

Dr Owusu-Danso said so far the hospital, which is one of the testing centres in the country, had tested a total of 2,853 samples of which 812, representing 28.4 per cent had tested positive to the virus.

He noted that 421 out of the number had recovered, while 31 samples tested were currently awaiting results.