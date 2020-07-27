Ghana: Vigah to Launch Book

24 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A book on Ghana's participation in the Brazil 2014 World Cup tournament will be launched next Thursday, July 30, at the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Press Centre, Accra.

The 170-page book, titled Sparkles & Shambles of the World Cup - Brazil 2014, is authored by multiple award-winning sports journalist, John Vigah.

Among others, the book captures Ghana Black Stars' disconcerting performance at the tournament where the team staggered to a shocking first round exit, which was also characterised by the dismissal of two top players from camp - Sulley Ali Muntari and Kevin Prince Boateng; not to talk about the mind-boggling airlifting of $4m to the players.

Readers will also find out why a plane that was supposed to carry Ghanaian fans back after the Stars' game against eventual winners Germany was grounded, forcing passengers (who were initially suspected as terrorists) to spend the night at the Fortaleza airport. There are also excerpts of Ghana's Brazil World Cup Commission White Paper Report; Luis Suarez 'biting orgy' and many more.

Of course, it was not all doom and gloom for the nation; there were some positives: Ghana's skipper Asamoah Gyan cracked a piece of history to become Africa's top scorer at the World Cup, with the Ghana-Germany heart-pumping 2-2 thriller earning the Stars all the plaudits from FIFA.

Admission to the launch is strictly by invitation to ensure adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
7 Days of Mourning For Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.