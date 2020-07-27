Ghana: Vigah to Launch Book

A book on Ghana's participation in the Brazil 2014 World Cup tournament will be launched next Thursday, July 30, at the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Press Centre, Accra.

The 170-page book, titled Sparkles & Shambles of the World Cup - Brazil 2014, is authored by multiple award-winning sports journalist, John Vigah.

Among others, the book captures Ghana Black Stars' disconcerting performance at the tournament where the team staggered to a shocking first round exit, which was also characterised by the dismissal of two top players from camp - Sulley Ali Muntari and Kevin Prince Boateng; not to talk about the mind-boggling airlifting of $4m to the players.

Readers will also find out why a plane that was supposed to carry Ghanaian fans back after the Stars' game against eventual winners Germany was grounded, forcing passengers (who were initially suspected as terrorists) to spend the night at the Fortaleza airport. There are also excerpts of Ghana's Brazil World Cup Commission White Paper Report; Luis Suarez 'biting orgy' and many more.

Of course, it was not all doom and gloom for the nation; there were some positives: Ghana's skipper Asamoah Gyan cracked a piece of history to become Africa's top scorer at the World Cup, with the Ghana-Germany heart-pumping 2-2 thriller earning the Stars all the plaudits from FIFA.

Admission to the launch is strictly by invitation to ensure adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.