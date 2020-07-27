Mauritius: Covid-19 - Mauritius Receives Medical Supplies From the UAE Government

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness received, on 14 July 2020, a consignment of medical supplies, donated by the United Arab Emirates in the context of the UAE Aid COVID-19 Global Response Programme.

The delivery was effected at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport in Plaine Magnien in the presence of Mr C. Bhugun, Senior Chief Executive of the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The cargo of nearly 2.9 tons consists of protective equipment for the control of COVID-19. It includes several types of masks adapted to various levels of intervention, infrared thermometers, as well as protective gears. The equipment will allow Mauritius to further enhance its response level in the fight against the pandemic.

The donation demonstrates the strong and friendly collaboration that exists between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Mauritius.

The UAE Aid COVID-19 Global Response Programme highlights the UAE's commitment in fighting the pandemic at the global level.