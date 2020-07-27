Mauritius: Covid-19 - Mauritius Receives Medical Supplies From the UAE Government

27 July 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness received, on 14 July 2020, a consignment of medical supplies, donated by the United Arab Emirates in the context of the UAE Aid COVID-19 Global Response Programme.

The delivery was effected at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport in Plaine Magnien in the presence of Mr C. Bhugun, Senior Chief Executive of the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The cargo of nearly 2.9 tons consists of protective equipment for the control of COVID-19. It includes several types of masks adapted to various levels of intervention, infrared thermometers, as well as protective gears. The equipment will allow Mauritius to further enhance its response level in the fight against the pandemic.

The donation demonstrates the strong and friendly collaboration that exists between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Mauritius.

The UAE Aid COVID-19 Global Response Programme highlights the UAE's commitment in fighting the pandemic at the global level.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
7 Days of Mourning For Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.