Mauritius: Planting of Mangroves for the Protection of Coastal Regions

Various mangrove shrubs were planted on the coast of Anse Jonchée beach on Sunday 26 July 2020, to mark the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem.

The Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance, Mr. Mahen Kumar Seeruttun and the Minister of Blue Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping, Mr. Sudheer Maudhoo, as well as other eminent personalities, were present on that occasion.

In his address on the occasion, Minister Mahen Kumar Seeruttun underscored the critical role that mangroves play in coastal protection by contributing to the protection of the environment and the conservation of the marine ecosystem. They serve other essential purposes such as providing valuable nursery habitats for marine animals and acting as effective carbon sinks, said the Minister.

He pointed out that the delicate ecosystem of planet Earth should not be disrupted, and that each living organism plays a crucial role to ensure the cycle of life. Any disbalanced caused to the ecosystem will automatically result in irreparable damage of Earth's biodiversity, he cautioned.

The Minister dwelt on the damages caused on the environment by the impacts of human activities. He stated that in the wake of the climate change, the world is now suffering from extreme weather conditions and Governments across the world have rallied to act against this global concern. As far as Mauritius is concerned, Mr. Mahen Kumar Seeruttun underpinned the unflinching governmental efforts and strong determination to address environmental challenges while recalling that bold measures and funding geared towards these goals have been provided for in the 2020-2021 Budget.

He however emphasised that everyone should act collectively to join in climate change mitigation practices to help protect and conserve Earth's biodiversity to ensure a sustainable future for the next generations.

As for Minister Sudheer Maudhoo, he underscored Government efforts to carry out planting and conservation of mangroves forests across the coasts of the Island, which he said are of utmost importance for the wellbeing, food security, and protection of coastal communities and to prevent erosion.

He also deplored the loss of some 50% of mangrove plantations and urged the population to act responsibly and not to tamper with these.

Furthermore, the Minister pointed out that Nature provides human beings with a large number of resources on which we fully depend for our survival, and stressed that it is our duty and responsibility to preserve it. According to him, there needs to be a shift of mindset that inculcates in everyone the individual responsibility to keep the environment clean, and report those who engage in acts of environmental pollution and destruction.

International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem

The International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem, adopted by the General Conference of UNESCO in 2015 and celebrated each year on 26 July, aims to raise awareness of the importance of mangrove ecosystems as "a unique, special and vulnerable ecosystem" and to promote solutions for their sustainable management, conservation and uses.