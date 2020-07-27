Ghana: 'The GNAT Standpoint On Education' Book Launched

A book titled, 'The GNAT Standpoint on Education', was on Thursday, launched by the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) in Accra, yesterday.

The 55-page book outlines GNAT's plans on school environment and infrastructure, provision of teaching learning resources, pedagogical issues, learner support, teacher support, mentoring and many others.

Launching the book, the National President of GNAT, Mrs Philippa Larsen, said the lack of supply of teaching and learning materials to public schools, were affecting education in the country, adding that, "it has been inadequate and inconsistent over the years".

Mrs Larsen said: "What is more burdensome is the fact that teaching and learning resources supplied to the schools have either been woefully inadequate, not delivered on time, or not given at all".

He called on government to "release funds without delay to affected schools, especially for the conduct of the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) practical examinations," as the practical tests were as important as written tests.

Mrs Larsem urged the Ghana Education Service (GES) to recruit more teachers to the various public schools, to reduce pressure on the current teachers, to increase the quality of academic work.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ministry of Education, Mr Kwasi Obeng Fosu, stated that a tour to the various senior high schools (SHS) in the country showed that some teachers were satisfied with the provision of Personal Protective Equipment, and monies they received from the government.

"It is proper to note that from the supervision of the WASSCE from the various schools, most teachers were happy with the financial support and PPEs that they've received," Mr Fosu said.

The General Secretary of GNAT, Mr Thomas Tanko Musa, said, 'The GNAT Standpoint on Education', would serve as a blueprint for members of the association, and to help the country "initiate social dialogue, and expand dialogue on education beyond politics in the country".

He said the book would also give GNAT the opportunity to work hand-in-hand with the various stakeholders in education to make Ghana's education better.

Mr Musa said the book highlights and offers suggestions to the various existing problems the association faced in order to involve stakeholders in mitigating the problems.