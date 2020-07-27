Ghana: EC Has Paid 44,000 Temporal Staff

25 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Francis Ntow

The Electoral Commission (EC), has paid all 44,000 temporal officials it engaged in the 2019 district level electioneering processes, despite having challenges with some bank account details, Chairperson of the EC Mrs Jean Mensa, has disclosed.

Responding to the issue of unpaid allowances for the recruits for the exercise at Wednesday's edition of the EC's 'Let the Citizen Know' encounter with the media, Mrs Mensa, stated that, contrary to claims by some officers that they have not been paid, the Commission had settled all arrears.

"For the record, it is important to note that, everybody who worked in the 2019 district level election has been paid," she said.

"We had issues with some people's bank account details and for those who have not been paid it is not because the Commission has not paid them," she added.

Mrs Mensa explained that, there were instances that banks had written to the Commination to alert it of non-existing bank accounts submitted for payment.

According to her, individuals who were employed by the Commission, from registration officers to laminators had appointment letters with stated rules of engagement, including the money to be paid, depending on the categories.

The 2019 district assembly elections were held on December 17, in 6,272 electoral areas nationwide.

In its preliminary report, the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO), an independent election observing group witnessed that, the voting processes for the 2019 elections were largely, peaceful and incident-free.

The local government elections is held every four years to give citizens the opportunity to elect assembly members and unit committee members to push for development for their electoral areas.

