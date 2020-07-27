Ghana: Interplast Chairman Wins Ghana's Greatest Entrepreneur of All Time Award

The Chairman of Interplast Ghana Limited, Mr Assad Saied-Fakhry has emerged winner of the Ghana's Greatest Entrepreneur of All Time Award 2020.

The award is in recognition of Mr Saied-Fakhry's contributions to job creation and the development of the country.

This was during the Entrepreneurs and Corporate Executive Awards programme organised by the Entrepreneurs Foundation Ghana.

The organisers of the award in an interview said Mr Saied-Fakhry needed to be celebrated for the immense role he has played to promote the socio-economic development of the country.

According to the organisers, Interplast Ghana Limited, the company Mr Saied-Fakhry established decades ago, is contributing hugely to addressing unemployment and improving tax and non-tax revenue of the country.

Mr Saied-Fakhry expressed gratitude to the organisers of the award for the honour done him, and said the award demonstrated that he was doing a good job to promote the Ghanaian economy.

He pledged his commitment to continue to work hard to expand Interplast to employ more Ghanaians and contribute more to government revenue.

Interplast Ghana Limited, established in 1970, is West Africa's leading producer of plastic pipe and irrigation systems.