Ghana: Interplast Chairman Wins Ghana's Greatest Entrepreneur of All Time Award

25 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Chairman of Interplast Ghana Limited, Mr Assad Saied-Fakhry has emerged winner of the Ghana's Greatest Entrepreneur of All Time Award 2020.

The award is in recognition of Mr Saied-Fakhry's contributions to job creation and the development of the country.

This was during the Entrepreneurs and Corporate Executive Awards programme organised by the Entrepreneurs Foundation Ghana.

The organisers of the award in an interview said Mr Saied-Fakhry needed to be celebrated for the immense role he has played to promote the socio-economic development of the country.

According to the organisers, Interplast Ghana Limited, the company Mr Saied-Fakhry established decades ago, is contributing hugely to addressing unemployment and improving tax and non-tax revenue of the country.

Mr Saied-Fakhry expressed gratitude to the organisers of the award for the honour done him, and said the award demonstrated that he was doing a good job to promote the Ghanaian economy.

He pledged his commitment to continue to work hard to expand Interplast to employ more Ghanaians and contribute more to government revenue.

Interplast Ghana Limited, established in 1970, is West Africa's leading producer of plastic pipe and irrigation systems.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
7 Days of Mourning For Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.